Turkey says Ukraine grain exports could start within a week under deal with Russia
Turkey said grain exports from Ukrainian ports could resume within a week and reach 25 million tonnes by the end of the year, after it brokered a deal between Kyiv and Moscow that eased fears of a global food crisis.
Exactly when exports halted by Russia’s invasion would begin will be determined by logistical groundwork, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said in an interview on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
As many as 100 vessels carrying grain and agricultural products were trapped in Ukrainian ports when war broke out. The United Nations expects the first to move within a few days, and an adviser to global insurers has proposed a mechanism that might help cover the trade.
Still, hitting Kalin’s forecast for exports by December could be a challenge. Analysis firm UkrAgroConsult says that the Black Sea ports in question -- Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi -- have a maximum combined capacity of 3.5 million tons a month.
Turkey is due to open a joint operations center with Ukraine, Russia and the UN on Wednesday to coordinate trade under the agreement.
A Russian missile strike on Odesa after the deal was reached raised doubts about Moscow’s commitment to the accord, but Kalin dismissed the concerns. The UN later said all sides had reconfirmed their intent to make the deal work.
The agreement capped months of diplomacy by the Turkish leader, who has struck a delicate balance since Russian troops entered Ukraine in February.
NATO member Turkey has been vocal about its support for Ukraine and a company headed by Erdogan’s son-in-law has provided dozens of armed drones to bolster the Ukrainian military.
Yet Ankara refrained from joining sanctions targeting Russia and kept lines of communication open with President Vladimir Putin.
“If everyone burns bridges with Russia, who’ll talk to them? We have seen [with this agreement] how important Turkey’s balancing act is, Kalin said.
Read more:
Grain coordination center launched in Istanbul: Russia’s defense ministry
Ukraine hopes to ship grain again this week under UN deal despite Russian attack
US hails Turkish-brokered Ukraine grain deal, urges Russia to act
-
Grain coordination center launched in Istanbul: Russia’s defense ministryThe Joint Coordination Center (JCC), established as part of a landmark deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, has started work in Istanbul, ... World News
-
Ukraine hopes to ship grain again this week under UN deal despite Russian attackUkraine said on Monday it hoped a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would ... World News
-
Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visitRussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty ... World News
-
Ukraine preparing to export grain from ports despite Russian strike: MinisterUkraine continues to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile strike that hit the port of Odesa on Saturday ... World News
-
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has around $10 bln worth of grain available for saleUkraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a ... World News
-
Kyiv, Moscow sign grain export deal with UN, TurkeyRussia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food ... World News
-
US hails Turkish-brokered Ukraine grain deal, urges Russia to actThe US on Thursday hailed a Turkish-brokered deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports and urged Russia to implement it.“We welcome the announcement ... World News
-
UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal loomsUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Istanbul later on Thursday, a UN spokesperson said as United Nations and Turkish officials seek ... World News