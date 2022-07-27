Video: Leadership debate between British PM candidates pulled after host faints

A live TV debate between the two candidates vying to become British Prime Minister ended dramatically on Tuesday (July 26) when the show’s host fainted on stage.

The Sun/TalkTV Tory debate between candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak dramatically went off-air after host Kate McCann collapsed off camera.

In video provided by the show's host, TalkTV, Truss is interrupted mid-sentence by a loud bang. She looked shocked and walked off the podium towards the stricken host.



TalkTV later confirmed on Twitter: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners.”

Both Truss and Sunak extended their sympathies to McCann in separate messages on Twitter.

