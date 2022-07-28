.
Britain says Ukraine’s counteroffensive gains momentum in Kherson

A view shows the damaged Antonivskyi bridge in the aftermath of shelling, in Kherson, Ukraine, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released July 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gathering momentum in the Russian-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Britain’s defense ministry said on Thursday.

“Ukrainian forces have highly likely established a bridqehead south of the lngulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson,” it said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Russia’s 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, now looks highly vulnerable, British military intelligence said, adding that Kherson was virtually cut off from the other territories occupied by Russia.

