China’s industry minister under investigation for suspected violation

The high-profile head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Xiao Yaqing, is under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.



No other details were immediately available.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Xiao’s name was conspicuous by its absence from a list released on Wednesday by China’s ruling Communist Party of officials elected on July 19 to take part in the 20th party congress set for later this year. As a sitting minister, Xiao would have been expected to be on the list.



Xiao, 62, previously headed the State Administration for Market Regulation, and before that led the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.



The MIIT oversees a vast swath of China’s economy that includes 5G telecoms, semiconductors, electric vehicles and vaccine production.



Xiao’s last public appearance was on July 6, when he chaired a virtual conference of information ministers from the BRICS grouping of countries that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.



Read more:

Xi says China facing more complex challenges than ever before

Beijing reopens for international passenger flights after COVID-19 isolation

Researchers trace COVID-19 origin to sales of live animals at Wuhan seafood market