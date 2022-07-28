Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian attack in central Ukraine: Regional governor

Russian missiles hit hangars at a flight school in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday, killing five people and wounding 25, the regional governor said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, told a news briefing that two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12:20 p.m. (0920 GMT).



“There are victims, dead and wounded. Twenty-five have already been taken to medical institutions - they were wounded. Five were killed, one of them from the military,” he said.



“There are material losses - two civilian aircraft and one AN-26 aircraft.”



Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, did not immediately comment on the report.



Read more:

Advertisement

Russian anti-war protester Ovsyannikova defies court trying her for discrediting army

Russian strikes hit military base outside Kyiv: Ukraine army

More than 100,000 Ukrainians have come to Britain since war began: Government