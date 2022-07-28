India monitoring reports of Chinese vessel’s planned visit to Sri Lanka port
India was aware of reports about a Chinese vessel’s proposed visit to Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry said on Thursday.
“The government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India’s security and economic interests,” spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
The Hambantota port was built with the help of Chinese loans and contractors in 2010 under former leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, as part of efforts to boost development of infrastructure after the conclusion of a 26-year-long civil war in 2009.
But the port, and a nearby airport, also Chinese-financed, had been seen as a white elephant because it was not financially viable.
