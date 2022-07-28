.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed Kuril islands

  • Font
Boats are seen on the bank of a bay near Krabozavodskoye settlement on the Island of Shikotan, one of four islands known as the Southern Kuriles in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Boats are seen on the bank of a bay near Krabozavodskoye settlement on the Island of Shikotan, one of four islands known as the Southern Kuril in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. (File photo: Reuters)

Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed Kuril islands

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan urged Russia to exclude areas around disputed northern islands from military drills Moscow is planning to conduct in the country’s Far East from late August, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War Two when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We lodged a firm representation that the Northern Territories should be excluded from the areas for the drills,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a regular news conference.

Read more: Japan not to set to ceiling for defense spending next year: Draft

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More