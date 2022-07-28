Russian court fines WhatsApp $300,000: Report

A Russian court fined Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp messenger 18 million rubles ($298,507) on Thursday for an alleged failure to localize user data on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The fine follows an earlier penalty for Snapchat owner Snap Inc. for a similar offense.

Read more:

US targets Russia with tech to evade censorship of Ukraine news

WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, EU says

Russia fines Apple and Zoom for alleged data storage violation