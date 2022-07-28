.
Russian court fines WhatsApp $300,000: Report

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. (Reuters)

Reuters

A Russian court fined Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp messenger 18 million rubles ($298,507) on Thursday for an alleged failure to localize user data on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.

The fine follows an earlier penalty for Snapchat owner Snap Inc. for a similar offense.

