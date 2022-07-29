Pentagon shoots down concerns over depleting stockpiles due to Russia-Ukraine war

The Pentagon on Friday played down concerns that current US stockpiles could be depleted as a result of the billions of dollars in military aid being sent to Ukraine to help it fend off the Russian invasion.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had revealed earlier Friday that a new weapons package would be announced for Ukraine “very soon.”

Two senior Pentagon officials echoed Kirby in a phone call with reporters later in the day. To date, the US has provided $8.2 billion in equipment.

Asked about the possibility of US inventories running low because of this, a senior military official said: “Anytime we make a decision… we’re assessing the relative risks associated with that piece of equipment, so we don’t have any concerns from the US military perspective, at this point.”

The official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, added that the Pentagon spends a lot of time making sure the US military can “first of all, defend the homeland and meet all of our requirements around the world if called on.

“We take readiness very, very seriously.”

On the same phone call with reporters, a senior US defense official said a “significant effort” was underway across the board to ensure that the US could continue producing what Ukraine needs, “but also what we need.”

So far, the US has given Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Howitzers, Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as well as customized “Phoenix Ghost” drones. This drone is similar to the Switchblade drone.

