.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK defense minister Wallace endorses Truss for PM

  • Font
This combination of pictures created on July 12, 2022 shows Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (L) arriving to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on April 19, 2022 and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaving the 11 Downing Street, in London, on March 23, 2022. (AFP)
This combination of pictures created on July 12, 2022 shows Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (L) arriving to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, on April 19, 2022 and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaving the 11 Downing Street, in London, on March 23, 2022. (AFP)

UK defense minister Wallace endorses Truss for PM

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British defense secretary Ben Wallace has endorsed Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister, a fresh boost to the foreign secretary who is favored to beat her rival Rishi Sunak.

Truss was “authentic” and “straight” and could do the job from day one, said Wallace, who is regarded as one of the most popular members of the government and had been seen as the early favorite to replace Boris Johnson before he ruled himself out.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I have sat with her in cabinet, bilateral meetings and international summits. She stands her ground. Above all, she is straight and means what she says,” he wrote in the Times newspaper.

Truss is vying to become the new prime minister against former finance minister Sunak in a leadership contest that has been marked by clashes over tax and spending.

She leads in opinion polls among Conservative Party members, who will ultimately decide the winner after weeks of voting on Sept. 5.

Read more:

Video: Leadership debate between British PM candidates pulled after host faints

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More