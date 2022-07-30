New York governor declares state emergency over monkeypox

The governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul late on Friday declared an emergency in the state over the continued spread of monkeypox.
“I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak,” Hochul tweeted.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She added that more than one in four monkeypox cases in the United States are in New York, also having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups.
As of July 29, New York state had a total of 1,383 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases, according to New York Department of Health's website.
Earlier on Friday, Brazil and Spain reported the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa.
The World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak.
Read more:
-
Global monkeypox cases top 18,000, WHO saysThere have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization ... World News
-
San Francisco declares emergency over monkeypox spreadThe mayor of San Francisco announced a state of emergency Thursday over the growing number of monkeypox cases.“We are in desperate need of vaccines to ... World News
-
Philippines reports its first case of monkeypoxThe Philippines has detected its first case of monkeypox in a person with a history of overseas travel, officials said Friday.The announcement comes ... World News