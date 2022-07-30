.
Russia bans 32 New Zealand officials and journalists from entry 

Plastic letters arranged to read Sanctions are placed in front the flag colors of New Zealand and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia bans 32 New Zealand officials and journalists from entry

AFP, Moscow

Russia announced Saturday it was banning 32 New Zealand officials and journalists from entering its territory, in response to similar measures taken by Wellington against Moscow over its offensive in Ukraine.

Among those sanctioned are Wellington mayor Andrew Foster, the mayor of Auckland Philip Goff, the commander of New Zealand’s navy Commodore Garin Golding and journalists Kate Green and Josie Pagani, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken “in response to the government of New Zealand’s sanctions, which increasingly affect Russian citizens,” the statement said.

Russia’s intervention in Ukraine in February provoked unprecedented Western sanctions, and Moscow has responded with similar measures.

In April, Russia banned New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a host of politicians from entering its territory.

