.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

  • Font
U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 while experiencing mild symptoms, sits at his desk in the White House residence in this handout photo obtained from President Biden's Twitter account on July 21, 2022. Courtesy Twitter President Biden@POTUS/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.
US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 while experiencing mild symptoms, sits at his desk in the White House residence in this handout photo obtained from President Biden's Twitter account on July 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for least five days.

The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

Read more:

Austria: Country mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

N.Korea reports no cases for first time since COVID-19 outbreak

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More