US gun violence: Video shows two men on bikes shoot at 20-year-old in broad daylight

The New York Police Department released a video of two armed men on city bikes shooting at a 20-year-old man in broad daylight before they pedaled away hastily.

The police are looking for any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for attempted assault.

🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ASSAULT: On 7/5/22 at 1:15PM, at Saint Nicholas Ave & West 144 St in Manhattan, a 20 year old male was approached by these individuals on Citi Bike's. They displayed firearms & discharged them at the victim. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/sybWkvCd61 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 30, 2022

According to the information shared by the NYPD, the incident took place at Saint Nicholas Avenue & West 144 Street shortly after noon at 1:15 p.m. local time.

The video showed one of the suspects firing while he was standing still. His accomplice, meanwhile, rode in on a “Citi Bike,” then crashed into another bike on the ground, causing him to nearly fall, while shooting.

The duo, who were hooded and masked, then pocketed their weapons and quickly pedaled away.

There were 355 gun arrests in June 2022 in the city of New York, bringing the total number of citywide gun arrests so far in the year to 2,381, marking a 4 percent increase compared with the 2,290 gun arrests through the first six months of 2021, the New York City Police Department said in a report.

“Overall index crime in New York City increased by 31.1 percent in June 2022 compared with June 2021,” it added.

