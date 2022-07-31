China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard ‘territorial integrity’
China will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” an air force spokesman was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He said at a military airshow the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland,” a reference to Taiwan.
Tensions have risen over the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.
Read more:
Pelosi set to depart on Asia trip, Taiwan stop still unclear
Biden aims to tamp down Taiwan tension
Explainer: Why is US House Speaker’s Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?
-
Pelosi set to depart on Asia trip, Taiwan stop still unclearHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to leave for a trip to the Asia-Pacific region Friday, but it’s still unclear whether her stops will include Taiwan, ... World News
-
Biden aims to tamp down Taiwan tensionUS President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping may hold their fifth call as leaders as soon as today, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese ... World News
-
Explainer: Why is US House Speaker’s Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?China is warning it will respond forcefully if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it ... World News