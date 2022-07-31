China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard ‘territorial integrity’

China will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” an air force spokesman was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday.

He said at a military airshow the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland,” a reference to Taiwan.

Tensions have risen over the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

