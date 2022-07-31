.
China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard ‘territorial integrity’

J-10 fighter jets from the August 1st Aerobatics Team of the People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the 10th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 11, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
J-10 fighter jets from the August 1st Aerobatics Team of the People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the 10th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 11, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

China will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” an air force spokesman was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday.

He said at a military airshow the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland,” a reference to Taiwan.

Tensions have risen over the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

