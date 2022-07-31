One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official
Clashes between Taliban forces and Iran border guards on Sunday have left at least one dead on the Afghanistan side, an Afghan police official said.
“We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet,” the police spokesman of the southern Afghan province of Nimroze, Bahram Haqmal, told Reuters.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border area of Hirmand, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying the clashes had stopped and there were no casualties.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said clashes broke out after Taliban forces tried to raise their flag “in an area which is not Afghan territory.”
Local sources told Reuters that people living near the border on the Afghan side fled their homes to take cover when the clashes intensified.
Since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban forces have frequently clashed with security forces of Iran, which neighbors the country to the west, as well as Pakistan, which neighbors it to the east.
Read more: As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderbox
-
As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderboxThe Taliban members who killed her activist husband offered Zahra Husseini a deal: Marry one of us, and you'll be safe.Husseini, 31, decided to flee. ... Middle East
-
Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy's visitThe Taliban administration's acting foreign minister travelled to Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, who called for Afghan financial assets ... Middle East
-
Taliban official meets son of ‘lion of Panjshir’ in IranThe Panjshir Valley is famed for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s, during their first stint in power. World News
-
Taliban foreign minister in first trip to IranThe Taliban's foreign minister visited Iran on Saturday to discuss Afghan refugees and a growing economic crisis, in the first such trip to the ... Middle East
-
Aid official: Thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban to IranThousands of Afghan refugees are fleeing the Taliban into neighboring Iran every day and the trend could eventually become a crisis for Europe, a top ... World News
-
Iran hosts regional meet, urges Taliban to adopt ‘friendly’ approachIran’s foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a “friendly” approach as Afghanistan’s six neighboring countries met Wednesday to determine a ... World News
-
Iran ‘strongly’ condemns Taliban’s offensive in Panjshir: FMIran on Monday “strongly” condemned the Taliban’s military offensive against holdout fighters in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, as the extremist group ... World News