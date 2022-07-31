.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sri Lanka’s Wickremesinghe says IMF accord pushed back after unrest: Report

  • Font
Ranil Wickremesinghe is sworn in as new president of Sri Lanka by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 21, 2022. Sri Lankan President's Office via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Ranil Wickremesinghe is sworn in as new president of Sri Lanka by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s Wickremesinghe says IMF accord pushed back after unrest: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund has been pushed back to September due to the unrest over the past weeks, the Associated Press reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wickremesinghe, in his first speech since he was elected by parliament, said even though he when prime minister had aimed to reach an agreement by early August, it has now been pushed back by a month, the report said.

Wickremesinghe was appointed after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, under whom the discussions with IMF began in April, was ousted on July 13.

The finance ministry on Friday said Sri Lanka had resumed bailout discussions with IMF after the new government took office and talks were highly successful.

The country has $12 billion overseas debt with private creditors.

Read more:

World Bank refuses new funding for cash-strapped Sri Lanka

China defends military ship’s planned visit to Sri Lanka

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More