Chinese military will ‘not sit idly by’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan: Foreign ministry
China said on Monday that its military “not sit idly by” if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The latest warning was issued during a Chinese foreign ministry regular briefing. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the US government,” a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would “lead to egregious political impact.”
Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.
Read more:
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit four countries in Asia, no mention of Taiwan
Pelosi set to depart on Asia trip, Taiwan stop still unclear
-
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit four countries in Asia, no mention of TaiwanUS House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid ... World News
-
Pelosi set to depart on Asia trip, Taiwan stop still unclearHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to leave for a trip to the Asia-Pacific region Friday, but it’s still unclear whether her stops will include Taiwan, ... World News
-
US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to TaiwanUS officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the US House speaker would be entering ... World News