More ammo for HIMARS in new $550 mln weapons package for Ukraine: Pentagon

The Pentagon announced a new weapons package for Ukraine on Monday, estimated to be valued at $550 million.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $550 million to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Monday’s announcement marks the seventeenth time the Biden administration has authorized a drawdown of weapons from the US military’s inventories for Ukraine since August of last year.

The latest package will include 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition for the Howitzers and additional ammo for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

This brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to $8.8 billion since last year. “To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities,” the Pentagon said on Monday.

Ukraine is continuing to put up a strong fight against invading Russian forces, which launched a new attack on Ukraine in February.

After initially failing to capture Kyiv and overthrow the government - despite Western intelligence believing the Ukrainian capital would fall within days - Vladimir Putin shifted his attention to the south and eastern flank of Ukraine.

Read more: Top Russian official outlines plans to rebuild Ukraine’s devastated Mariupol