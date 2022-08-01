Top Russian official outlines plans to rebuild Ukraine’s devastated Mariupol
A senior Russian official on Monday outlined plans to rebuild Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol that suffered a devastating siege and heavy shelling before being captured by Russian troops.
The move comes as part of Moscow’s wider efforts to gain support in Ukrainian regions that have come under Russian control since the start of the February military campaign.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with Russia’s RBC TV channel that the first buildings currently under construction will be ready by the autumn.
“The first residential buildings will be standing by September. We will already have the first hospitals, will build a centre of the emergencies ministry,” he said.
Khusnullin also said there were plans to rebuild the historic center of Mariupol, renovating all buildings that were not completely destroyed by Russian shelling.
The city on the shores of the Sea of Azov had a population of around 400,000 people before Russia sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine, forcing many residents to flee the violence.
Khusnullin said the population of Mariupol should rise to 350,000 people by 2025, without specifying how this goal will be achieved.
As for the Azovstal steelworks, a Soviet era factory that used to employ over 12,000 people, it will not be rebuilt in its previous capacity, Khusnullin said.
“But we will definitely create jobs there that will feed the city. Most likely it will become a technology park with elements of landscape,” he said.
Azovstal became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance when Mariupol’s defenders made a last stand against Russian troops inside the factory’s underground tunnels before surrendering in May.
Hundreds of Ukrainian defenders and civilians spent weeks holed up underground at Azovstal as the Russians pressed on with their military campaign in Ukraine that started on February 24.
Above ground, the residents of Mariupol for weeks endured a brutal siege without electricity, food, and water in the dead of winter.
Read more:
In biggest capture yet, Russia claims victory in Mariupol
Explainer: Who were Mariupol’s last defenders?
Russia hits southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv, killing grain exporter, wife: Governor
-
Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officialsThe port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port ... World News
-
Russians behind ‘war crime’ bombing of Mariupol theater: AmnestyA theater sheltering civilians destroyed in March in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was likely hit by a Russian airstrike in a war crime, ... World News
-
Ukraine reports deaths of 24 more children in MariupolThe office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Saturday that it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southeastern ... World News
-
Ukraine pleads for more weapons, cholera spreads in MariupolUkraine sought more help from the West on Friday, pleading for faster deliveries of weapons to hold off better-armed Russian forces and for ... World News
-
Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grainRussia’s defense minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to ... World News
-
Bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol handed over to Kyiv: FamiliesThe bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at a vast steel works have been handed over to Kyiv, ... World News
-
Ukraine says 200 bodies found in Mariupol basement as war rages in eastWorkers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, a grim ... World News
-
Explainer: Who were Mariupol’s last defenders?The Ukrainian forces who made a determined last stand in a Mariupol steel mill against Russian troops were a mixture of seasoned soldiers, border ... World News
-
Military command orders stopping defense of Mariupol: Ukraine’s Azov RegimentUkraine’s Azov Regiment said on Friday that the military command has issued an order to save the lives of soldiers and stop the defense of ... World News
-
In biggest capture yet, Russia claims victory in MariupolIn what would be its biggest victory yet in the war with Ukraine, Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol after a nearly three-month siege that ... World News