White House warns China against any moves ahead of expected Pelosi trip to Taiwan

The US has warned China against any provocations it might carry out amid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected trip to Taiwan, which a senior US official said would not intimidate Washington.

Despite Pelosi not confirming her trip to Taiwan, media reports suggest she will visit the island on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Joe Biden suggested against Pelosi making the trip, and the White House has stressed that it is the Speaker’s decision on whether she pushes ahead with the trip.

But the White House said on Monday that she “has the right to visit Taiwan” after days of Chinese threats that they could take military action against her plane.

“There’s no reason to use a potential visit to justify or to spark some sort of crisis or conflict,” National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

Kirby pointed to recent rhetoric and threats from China, calling on Beijing to resolve any differences by “peaceful means.”

He said that China appeared to be positioning itself to take further steps in the coming days… “which could include military provocations, such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan.”

Noting that US foreign policy has not changed with regards to its One China policy, Kirby said the US will “not take the bait or engage in saber-rattling.”

He added: “At the same time, we will not be intimidated.”

Read more: Biden, China’s Xi discuss face-to-face meeting as tensions rise over Taiwan