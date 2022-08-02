Blinken says Taliban ‘grossly’ violated Doha agreement by sheltering Zawahiri

The Taliban “grossly” violated the Doha Agreement by hosting and sheltering al Qaeda’s top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The US killed leader Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

“In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls,” Blinken said in a statement.

