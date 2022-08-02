China to launch military operations in Taiwan Strait in response to Pelosi’s visit

China’s army will launch on Tuesday military operations in the Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, which Beijing slammed as “extremely dangerous”.

“The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts,” PLA spokesman Wu Qian said as quoted by Chinese state media.

Advertisement

“The PLA Eastern Command will hold joint military operations around Taiwan, with joint maritime and air drills in north, south west, south east of the island, long-range artillery shooting in Taiwan Straits, and conventional missile test firing in sea regions E of island starting Tuesday night,” Qian added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi’s landing: “This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It added: “The US, for its part, has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities. These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: “It is shameful that the US breaks faith with its promise on the Taiwan question, which will only lead to the bankruptcy of its national credibility.”

He added: “Some US politicians only care about their self-interests, blatantly play with fire on the Taiwan question, make themselves enemies of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, and will definitely end up in no good place.”

The US has a long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” which allows for beefing up Taiwan’s defenses but not explicitly coming to its aid.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a rebel jurisdiction to be annexed by force if necessary, and condemned Pelosi’s visit as recognition of Taiwan’s independence.

Read more:

World’s most-tracked plane is US Air Force jet that may be flying Pelosi to Taiwan

Taiwan visit caps Nancy Pelosi’s long history of confronting Beijing