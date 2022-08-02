London Fire Brigade says 100 firefighters called to factory fire

London Fire Brigade said on Tuesday that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a factory on Rigby Lane in Hayes.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, London Fire Brigade said on its website.

A factory containing around 400 tons of waste recycling is alight, it said, adding around 10 gas cylinders had been removed as a precaution as some could explode when exposed to heat.

Details on the extent of damage were not known immediately.

