Russia accuses US of direct role in Ukraine war

Russia accused the US on Tuesday of direct involvement in the Ukraine war despite Washington’s denials.

Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence’s comments to The Telegraph were proof of American-Ukrainian coordination in strikes.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, Vadym Skibitsky, told The Telegraph Kyiv used the US-supplied HIMARs rocket-launch systems based on satellite imagery and real time information provided by Washington.

Skibitsky said there were consultations between American and Ukrainian intelligence officers before strikes and that the US had veto power on target selection. He did, however, say US officials did not provide direct targeting information.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Washington's agreement on every target before HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) strikes in Ukraine proves that the US is directly involved in the conflict, despite the statements of the White House and the Pentagon,” Konashenkov said according to state news agency TASS.

He added: “All this irrefutably proves that Washington, contrary to the statements of the White House and the Pentagon, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.”

Washington has repeatedly asserted that its role was limited to supplying Kyiv with weapons and that it wished to have no direct involvement in the war.

Read more:

US accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as ‘nuclear shield’

Russia hits southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv, killing grain exporter, wife: Governor

Drone attack on Russia fleet leaves five wounded: Governor