.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s supreme court designates Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a ‘terrorist’ group

  • Font
Servicemen of the Azov regiment take part in a parade to mark the 5th anniversary of city's liberation from the Russia-backed rebels, on June 15, 2019 in Mariupol. Evgeniya MAKSYMOVA / AFP
Servicemen of the Azov regiment take part in a parade to mark the 5th anniversary of city's liberation from the Russia-backed rebels, on June 15, 2019 in Mariupol. (AFP)

Russia’s supreme court designates Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a ‘terrorist’ group

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s supreme court on Tuesday designated Ukraine’s Azov Regiment as a terrorist group, a Reuters correspondent in the courtroom reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has regularly cited Azov in support of its assertion that Ukraine is controlled by “fascists.”

Russian state propaganda has compared Azov fighters to World War Two-era Nazis, whose defeat by the Soviet Union remains a core part of Russian national identity.

Previously based in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, many of the regiment’s personnel were captured by Russian forces when the city fell in May after an almost three month long siege.

Officials in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian-backed entity which claims Mariupol as part of its territory, said in May that captured Azov Regiment fighters could face the death penalty under the self-proclaimed republic’s laws.

Read more:

Ukraine condemns Russian call to ‘hang’ Azov fighters

Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWs died

Drone attack on Russia fleet leaves five wounded: Governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More