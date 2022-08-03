IRGC fighter jet crashes in Iran due to ‘technical failure,’ pilots survive

An Iranian fighter jet belonging to the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) crashed on Wednesday at an air base in the south-central city of Shiraz due to a “technical failure,” state media reported citing a statement by the IRGC.

“A Sukhoi 22 aircraft belonging to the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had a technical failure while taking off at the Shiraz Air Base on Wednesday morning, and the pilots were forced to eject themselves from the plane,” the IRGC statement said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The pilot and co-pilot “are in perfect health due to their timely reaction,” the statement added.

Iran has a history of similar crashes among its faltering fleet.

In June, an Iranian Grumman F-14 Tomcat fighter jet crashed near the central city of Isfahan after its engine failed. In May, a fighter jet crashed in the central desert of Iran, killing both pilots. In February, a fighter jet plunged into a soccer field in the country’s northwestern city of Tabriz, killing both pilots and a civilian.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 revolution and the Tomcat F-14 is American-made.

It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging aircraft.

