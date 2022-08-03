.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia backs Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilize’ country: FM

  • Font
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia backs Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilize’ country: FM

AFP, Yangon

Published: Updated:

Russia backs the Myanmar junta's efforts to “stabilize” the crisis-wracked country, its foreign minister said on Wednesday during talks with junta leaders, according to Russian state media.

“We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country,” Sergei Lavrov said during talks in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

ASEAN urges no more executions in Myanmar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More