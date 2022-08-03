Russia backs Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilize’ country: FM
Russia backs the Myanmar junta's efforts to “stabilize” the crisis-wracked country, its foreign minister said on Wednesday during talks with junta leaders, according to Russian state media.
“We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country,” Sergei Lavrov said during talks in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
-
Japanese filmmaker detained in Myanmar’s capital Yangon from protest site: MediaA Japanese man has been detained by authorities in Myanmar after filming a protest in the country’s biggest city of Yangon, Jiji news agency reported ... World News
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergencyMyanmar’s junta chief has won approval to extend a state of emergency for six more months, state media reported on Monday.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
ASEAN urges no more executions in MyanmarCurrent ASEAN chair Cambodia warned Myanmar on Wednesday not to execute any more prisoners after the hanging of four people -- two of them prominent ... World News