Russia backs Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilize’ country: FM

Russia backs the Myanmar junta's efforts to “stabilize” the crisis-wracked country, its foreign minister said on Wednesday during talks with junta leaders, according to Russian state media.

“We are in solidarity with the efforts (by the junta) aimed at stabilising the situation in the country,” Sergei Lavrov said during talks in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

ASEAN urges no more executions in Myanmar