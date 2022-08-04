.
China begins military exercises around Taiwan: Media

A Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) F-16V fighter jet lands on a highway used as an emergency runway during the Han Kuang military exercise simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Changhua, Taiwan May 28, 2019. (Reuters)
A Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) F-16V fighter jet lands on a highway used as an emergency runway during the Han Kuang military exercise simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Changhua, Taiwan May 28, 2019. (Reuters)

China begins military exercises around Taiwan: Media

AFP, Beijing

The Chinese military began live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding Taiwan at noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

It comes a day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting the self-ruled island.

“From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on (August) 7, an important military exercise of the People's Liberation Army is taking place,” CCTV said, in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
