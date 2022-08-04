China begins military exercises around Taiwan: Media

The Chinese military began live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding Taiwan at noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.
It comes a day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting the self-ruled island.
“From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on (August) 7, an important military exercise of the People's Liberation Army is taking place,” CCTV said, in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.
