Blast hits Afghanistan capital Kabul: Report

Afghanistan

Reuters

An explosion in a Shia residential area in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Friday killed at least two people and left three wounded, police said.

“The explosion happened in a crowded place,” said Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.

