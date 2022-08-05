China halts high-level military dialogue with US, suspends other cooperation
China says it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the US on issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The measures announced Friday are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off Taiwan's coasts.
Missiles were also fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own engagements with foreign governments.
The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between area commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety. Cooperation on returning illegal immigrants, criminal investigations, transnational crime, illegal drugs and climate change would be suspended, the ministry said.
