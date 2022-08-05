India customs officials arrest traveler from Saudi over smuggled gold

Indian customs officials have seized more than 1,000 grams of gold from an Indian passenger travelling into Delhi from Saudi Arabia.

The undeclared gold bar, weighing 1,134 grams and worth about $75,000, was found concealed on the passenger who had landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials reported on Twitter.

“Air customs at IGI have arrested an Indian national arriving from Riyadh after an uneven gold bar…was recovered from his possession,” the tweet said. “The gold was seized, and the person has been arrested.”

The customs officials said investigations are continuing.

On Thursday, officials also announced they had, in a separate incident, arrested another Indian national, departing for Dubai, who had attempted to travel with a hoard of undeclared cash.

He was found to have concealed $5,000 and $70,000 worth of Saudi riyals.

The currency was seized and the person was arrested, they said.

