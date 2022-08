Lightning strike near White House leave four in critical condition

Four people are in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday, officials in the US capital said.

The lightning struck a small park across the street from the White House, leaving two men and two women with "critical life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from Washington's fire and emergencies department.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

All the victims have been taken to local hospitals.

Photos posted by the department on social media showed multiple ambulances and at least one fire truck with flashing lights working at the scene.

A severe thunderstorm hit the American capital on Thursday evening.

Read more:

Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding