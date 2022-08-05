Russia and pro-Russia forces now fully control Pisky: Separatist Forces

Russian and pro-Russian forces have taken full control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS news agency cited separatist forces as saying on Friday.

They also said that fighting was taking place in the city of Bakhmut, north of Donetsk.



The Ukrainian military said on Thursday Russian forces had mounted at least two assaults on Pisky but had been repelled.



Moscow is seeking to control the largely Russian-speaking Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists have seized territory.

