Space image ‘taken by Webb telescope’ was actually slice of chorizo, says scientist
A prominent French scientist who posted a photograph of a distant star on his Twitter feed, claiming it had been taken by the James Webb telescope, has revealed it was in fact a slice of chorizo.
Étienne Klein, 64, director of research at the French Commission of Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies, said he had shared the image to remind social media users of the need to be wary of fake news circulated online, Brtiain's The Times newspaper reported on Friday.
On Sunday, Klein had posted a photograph of what he claimed was Proxima Centauri, the nearest known star to the sun.
He said it has been taken by NASA’s new $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, which is showing humanity some of the first stars in the universe
He hailed the “level of detail” and added: “A new world is revealing itself day after day.”
The post was retweeted and commented upon by thousands of users, who believed the authenticity of an image shared by a renowned scientist.
However, day later Klein confessed that the image was not of a distant star – but actual a slice of the popular Spanish sausage.
“Let’s learn to distrust claims by (figures of) authority as well as the spontaneous eloquence of certain images,” he said. “According to contemporary cosmology, no object within the category of Spanish cold meats exists anywhere other than Earth.”
