White House summons Chinese Ambassador for Taiwan response rebuke: Report

In this image taken from video, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, exits a plane as she arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years. (AP Photo)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The White House summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday to condemn escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterate that the United States does not want a crisis in the region, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

“After China’s actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about (China's) provocative actions,” White House spokesman John Kirby told the Washington Post.

China on Friday decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her “vicious” and “provocative” actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Chinese ‘warplanes and warships’ crossed Strait ‘median line’: Taiwan

China’s Taiwan military drills ‘a significant escalation’: Blinken

ASEAN slams progress on Myanmar peace plan at talks overshadowed by Taiwan

