Blinken: China’s shutting down of cooperation channels with US ‘irresponsible’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that China's latest actions on Taiwan was moving away from a practice of resolving issues peacefully, to coercion and towards a use of force.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
At a news conference in Manila with his Philippines counterpart, Blinken also chided China for retaliatory actions that went beyond firing missiles to walking away from climate change talks.
He said the United States would work to ensure communication channels remain open to prevent miscommunication.
Read more:
Blinken hails strong US-Philippine alliances, as China conducts drills around Taiwan
China’s Taiwan military drills ‘a significant escalation’: Blinken
We will sanction Pelosi over Taiwan visit: China Foreign Ministry
-
China’s Taiwan military drills ‘a significant escalation’: BlinkenUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned China's military drills encircling Taiwan as “a significant escalation”.Blinken said there ... World News
-
Blinken hails strong US-Philippine alliances, as China conducts drills around TaiwanUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Saturday in a bid to bolster the countries' “strong” alliance, ... World News
-
China can lower tensions over Taiwan by ending drills: USThe United States condemned China on Friday for cutting off bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas, and said Beijing can ease tensions over ... World News