Many feared injured in Kabul blast: Witnesses

A bomb blast hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday and many people were feared injured, witnesses said.



The blast hit a busy shopping street in the western part of the city where members of the Shia Islam community regularly meet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.



No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shia Muslims.



On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by ISIS.

Advertisement

Read more:

Bomb blast in Afghanistan capital Kabul kills eight civilians, wounds 18

Flash floods kill 550 in Pakistan in heaviest rains in decades

‘No information’ about al-Qaeda chief Zawahri in Afghanistan: Taliban