.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises

  • Font
A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China August 5, 2022. (Reuters)
A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China August 5, 2022. (Reuters)

Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Chinese aircraft and ships carried out attack simulation exercises towards Taiwan's main island on Saturday morning, Taiwan's defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Taiwan's army broadcast a warning and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships and shore-based missiles to deal with the situation, it added.

Read more:

China can lower tensions over Taiwan by ending drills: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More