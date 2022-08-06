Taiwan says Chinese aircraft, ships carry out attack simulation exercises
Chinese aircraft and ships carried out attack simulation exercises towards Taiwan's main island on Saturday morning, Taiwan's defense ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said several batches of Chinese aircraft were detected in the Taiwan Strait and some crossed the median line.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Taiwan's army broadcast a warning and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships and shore-based missiles to deal with the situation, it added.
Read more:
-
China’s Taiwan military drills ‘a significant escalation’: BlinkenUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned China's military drills encircling Taiwan as “a significant escalation”.Blinken said there ... World News
-
We will sanction Pelosi over Taiwan visit: China Foreign MinistryChina has announced unspecified sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan. A Chinese Foreign Ministry ... World News
-
China can lower tensions over Taiwan by ending drills: USThe United States condemned China on Friday for cutting off bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas, and said Beijing can ease tensions over ... World News