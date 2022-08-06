War in Ukraine set to enter new phase: UK military intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 350 kilometer (217 mile) front stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River, British military intelligence said on Saturday.
Russian forces are almost certainly amassing in the south of Ukraine, anticipating a counter-offensive or in preparation for a possible assault, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery and other weapons continue to move away from Ukraine's Donbas region and are headed southwest.
Battalion tactical groups (BTG), which comprise between 800 and 1,000 troops, have been deployed to Crimea and would almost certainly be used to support Russian troops in the Kherson region, the update said.
Ukraine's forces are focusing their targeting on bridges, ammunition depots, rail links with growing frequency in its southern regions, including the strategically important railroad spur that links Kherson to Russian-occupied Crimea, it said.
Read more:
-
Ukraine says Russia creating strike force aimed at Zelenskyy's hometownUkraine said on Wednesday that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and ... World News
-
Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says UkraineUkraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a “negotiated solution” to the war and said ... World News
-
Russia may launch southern offensive to try to regain momentum: Ukraine generalRussia may launch an offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to try to wrest back momentum from Kyiv and has been visibly building up ... World News