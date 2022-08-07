Cyberattack hits UK National Health Service’s 111 emergency line

A major cyber attack is delaying response times on the NHS 111 telephone service in the UK that’s used for medical emergencies, the Telegraph reported.

The target of the breach was Advanced, which is owned by private equity companies. It supplies software for about 85 percent of the hotline’s services, according to the paper.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The hackers were part of an organized criminal ground, according to an updated version of the report.

The company’s Adastra system allows call handlers to dispatch ambulances, book urgent appointments or fulfil emergency prescriptions.

Cases in need of an ambulance are being prioritized, the paper cited a source from the National Health Service as saying. The systems could remain offline until August 9.

Simon Short, chief operating officer of Advanced, said a security issue was identified on August 4 and as a precaution the health and care systems were immediately isolated.

The company’s services also extend to care homes and a patient record management system.

Advanced is owned by Vista Equity Partners and BC Partners.

Read more:

Surge in online scams, hacks expected ahead of FIFA World Cup, expert warnsv

Cybercriminals targeting Middle East users in widescale phishing scam: Report

UK’s Truss says no to Scottish referendum, Sunak vows to fine NHS no-shows