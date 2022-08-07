.
Zelenskyy calls for tougher international response after shelling of nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian “nuclear terror” after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.

During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskyy called for sanctions to be imposed on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company said earlier that a worker had been wounded when Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday evening.

