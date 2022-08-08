UK’s outgoing PM Johnson to leave ‘major’ fiscal decisions to next PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not make “major fiscal interventions” before leaving office next month, his spokesman said on Monday amid calls for immediate government action to tackle Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.
Johnson, back at his desk after a five-day belated honeymoon with wife Carrie in Slovenia last week, has been criticized for being absent just as the Bank of England warned that a year-long recession is looming.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
His trip coincided with finance minister Nadhim Zahawi also being away on holiday, as the central bank hiked interest rates by the biggest margin in nearly three decades in a bid to stem surging inflation.
Johnson, who announced last month that he would step down on September 6 following a slew of scandals, is set to hand power to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak after a summer-long leadership battle.
“By convention, it is not for this prime minister to make major fiscal interventions during this period,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters. “It will be for a future prime minister.”
Johnson’s government had already unveiled several measures to help people with rising prices, he said, but acknowledged “some of the global pressures have increased since that was announced”.
Both Truss, the frontrunner to replace him, and Sunak have vowed to tackle Britain’s spiraling inflation rate and worsening economic landscape from their first day in office.
But figures from across the political spectrum have been demanding more urgent moves -- including former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Monday.
“When I say people have been asleep at the wheel, it’s not true -- they’ve not been at the wheel,” Brown told LBC radio, as he toured various broadcast studios to highlight the worsening cost-of-living situation.
“That’s the problem. And we’ve got to get them back to work to take the action that is necessary,” he said, adding: “it’s not good enough acting in September or October.”
Downing Street last week refused to confirm Johnson’s honeymoon destination, but insisted he was still at the helm, rather than handing over temporarily to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.
Slovenian television news outlets reported he left the country on Sunday evening after spending four nights at a mountain resort and visiting the capital Ljubljana, in what sounded like a work-light trip.
“We climbed every available mountain, we jumped in the lakes, we (went) on bicycles and we had a wonderful time,” the British leader told Slovenian TV stations as he departed.
Read more: Cyberattack hits UK National Health Service’s 111 emergency line
-
Cyberattack hits UK National Health Service’s 111 emergency lineA major cyber attack is delaying response times on the NHS 111 telephone service in the UK that’s used for medical emergencies, the Telegraph reported ... World News
-
Poll shows Truss has only 5 pct lead over Sunak in race to become UK prime ministerForeign minister Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has a smaller lead over her rival Rishi Sunak than ... World News
-
UK PM hopeful Truss sparks anger with jibe against Scottish leader SturgeonScotland’s ruling nationalists have called British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss “obnoxious” after she accused their leader Nicola Sturgeon of ... World News
-
Maggie Thatcher’s divisive legacy looms over UK Tory leadership raceTwo people are running to be Britain’s next prime minister, but a third presence looms over the contest: Margaret Thatcher.The late former prime ... World News
-
UK’s Truss says no to Scottish referendum, Sunak vows to fine NHS no-showsForeign Secretary Liz Truss said there would not be another referendum on Scottish independence on her watch if she wins the Conservative Party’s ... World News
-
Truss surges ahead in UK leadership raceUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cemented her place as front-runner in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winning endorsement Saturday ... World News
-
UK defense minister Wallace endorses Truss for PMBritish defense secretary Ben Wallace has endorsed Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister, a fresh boost to the foreign secretary who is ... World News
-
Trailing in UK PM race, Sunak pitches energy bill tax cuts amid cost-of-living crisisRishi Sunak, trailing in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, pledged on Wednesday to temporarily scrap taxes on energy bills paid by ... Energy
-
UK Labour Party’s Starmer faces leadership test as MP defies him on strikesKeir Starmer faced a test of his authority after a member of his team joined a picket line in support of striking rail workers just a day after the ... World News