US Senate adopts sweeping climate and health plan, in major victory for Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following the final Congressional Budget Office cost estimate, House Democrats are hoping to vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social benefits and climate legislation Thursday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill November 19th, 2021 us - lawmakers - work - on - capitol - hill
he sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following the final Congressional Budget Office cost estimate, House Democrats are hoping to vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social benefits and climate legislation Thursday. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

After 18 months of arduous negotiations and a marathon night of debate, the US Senate on Sunday passed Joe Biden’s ambitious climate, tax and health care plan -- a significant victory for the president ahead of crucial midterm elections.

Voting as a unified bloc and with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats approved the $430 billion spending plan, which will go to the House of Representatives next week, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by Biden.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan, crafted in sensitive talks with members on the right wing of his Democratic Party, would include the biggest US investment ever on climate -- $370 billion aimed at effecting a 40 percent drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

That would give Biden a clear victory on one of his top agenda items and go some way toward restoring US leadership in meeting the global climate challenge.

Climate summit host Egypt cautions nations against ‘zero-sum game’

