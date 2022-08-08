Video shows chaos in US mall as light fixture collapse prompts reports of gunshots

A fallen light fixture at a US shopping mall sent people running for cover and prompted false reports of gunshots, police confirmed, according to local media reports.

Tysons Corner Center mall, which is located just outside Washington D.C., went into lockdown as Fairfax County Police investigated the area in response to a shooting report at around 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Residents were advised to avoid the area as officers worked to clear the mall of any threats.

A video circulating on social media showed people running out of the mall in a frenzy of panic, thinking a shooting had taken place.

The incident prompted evacuations, the second in just two months.

The shopping center was evacuated on June 18 after gunshots were fired during a fight. While nobody was injured in the shooting, three people sustained minor injuries during evacuation and were promptly treated in nearby hospitals, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The June 18 shooting happened on a second-floor walkway and investigators found evidence consistent with gunfire and shell casings.

Read more:

Biden denounces killings of four Muslims in US city

Three killed in shooting at mall in Indiana, US: Officials

US gun lobby hails ‘hero’ who shot dead gunman in shopping mall attack