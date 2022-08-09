.
Chinese, Taiwanese navy boats hold close to Strait median line: Source

A Taiwan military vessel is seen from a Navy Force vessel under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the navy's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this August 5, 2022 handout released on August 6, 2022. (Reuters)
A Taiwan military vessel is seen from a Navy Force vessel under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the navy's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this August 5, 2022 handout released on August 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

About 20 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats held close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The source said some Chinese boats briefly attempted to “press” into the unofficial buffer, while Taiwan's navy monitored the movements, in a continuation of similar maneuvering near the median line separating China and Taiwan since Aug. 1.

Several Chinese navy boats also conducted missions off Taiwan's eastern coasts on Tuesday, the source familiar with the security planning in the region said.

Taiwan FM says China using drills to ‘prepare for invasion’

