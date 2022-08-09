Chinese, Taiwanese navy boats hold close to Strait median line: Source
About 20 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats held close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The source said some Chinese boats briefly attempted to “press” into the unofficial buffer, while Taiwan's navy monitored the movements, in a continuation of similar maneuvering near the median line separating China and Taiwan since Aug. 1.
Several Chinese navy boats also conducted missions off Taiwan's eastern coasts on Tuesday, the source familiar with the security planning in the region said.
