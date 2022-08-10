China’s embassy in UK condemns ‘irresponsible rhetoric’ over Taiwan

The Chinese embassy in London on Wednesday condemned what it called Britain’s “irresponsible rhetoric” after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss summoned its ambassador over Beijing’s actions towards Taiwan.

Truss summoned Zheng Zeguang earlier on Wednesday, saying China’s “increasingly aggressive behavior” following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit was threatening peace and stability in the region around Taiwan.

Zheng “firmly rejected & strongly condemned UK side’s irresponsible rhetoric about China’s legitimate & necessary response to US House Speaker’s Taiwan visit” in a meeting with a senior British foreign ministry official, the Chinese embassy said on Twitter.

“Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory. No foreign country, UK included, has the right to meddle with the internal affairs of China.”

