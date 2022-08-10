Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line: Source
About 20 Chinese navy and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Wednesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast as of Wednesday morning, the source said.
