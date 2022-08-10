Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line: Source

About 20 Chinese navy and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Wednesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast as of Wednesday morning, the source said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

Pelosi says China’s Xi reacted to her Taiwan visit ‘like a scared bully’

China military continues to hold drills around Taiwan