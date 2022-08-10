.
Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line: Source

A Taiwan military vessel is seen from a Navy Force vessel under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the navy's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this August 5, 2022 handout released on August 6, 2022. (Reuters)
A Taiwan military vessel is seen from a Navy Force vessel under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the navy's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location in this August 5, 2022 handout released on August 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

About 20 Chinese navy and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Wednesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast as of Wednesday morning, the source said.

