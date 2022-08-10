.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region kills 13: Governor

  • Font
Ukrainian servicemen of the Territorial Defence Forces use an anti-tank grenade launcher as they take part in a training exercise, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine May 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen of the Territorial Defence Forces use an anti-tank grenade launcher as they take part in a training exercise, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine May 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region kills 13: Governor

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. The attack damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases, he added.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect.

He later said another two people had died from their injuries.

Read more:

Russia planning to connect nuclear plant to Crimea: Ukrainian operator

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More