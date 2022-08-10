Stranded beluga whale removed from France’s river Seine

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of a rescue operation, an AFP journalist said.

After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800 pounds) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians.

