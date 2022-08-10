.
Stranded beluga whale removed from France’s river Seine

A rescuer reaches out a hand to a Beluga whale as firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net to rescue the whale, which had strayed into France's Seine river, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, August 10, 2022. (Reuters)
A rescuer reaches out a hand to a Beluga whale as firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net to rescue the whale, which had strayed into France's Seine river, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, August 10, 2022. (Reuters)

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of a rescue operation, an AFP journalist said.

After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800 pounds) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians.

